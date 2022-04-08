Ashneer Grover Flexes About 'Shark Tank India' Pitcher Whose Business Grew 3x And Fans Are Hailing His Outfit!

Ashner Grover has a separate fandom ever since he appeared on the business reality TV show Shark Tank India. The former BharatPe Managing Director and co-founder has been making headlines and not for all the right reasons since his exit from the fintech company. While Grover remains embroiled in controversy, he’s still a hit among fans of the show months after its highly addictive run ended. Recently, Ashneer Grover offered insights into the business of a Shark Tank India pitcher whose idea he invested in. While his post was wholesome in itself, Grover’s colourful outfit had fans’ attention.

In an Instagram post, Ashneer Grover shared that Shark Tank India contestant Manas, the founder of a company called Beyond Snacks has turned his idea into a successful business. Grover sounds like a proud Shark as he lauded the contestant for his success. While it’s a sweet gesture, it’s also a subtle flex.

Check out the post captioned “It was great catching up with @beyondsnacks Founder Manas. Kerala Banana Chips was the first deal of Shark Tank Season 1 and it’s heartening to see him grow 3x in scale profitably within 6 months! #ungreasyanna #sharktankindia” here:

Moving over, fans can’t get enough of Ashneer’s playful outfit in the picture he posted with Manas. And it has become the subject of chatter. “What a shirt,” a user wrote while another commented that it’s a stereotypical Goa shirt. Grover has plenty of support regardless of his recent decline. A user in the comment section wrote, “He’ll Bounce back I’m sure, He is Still an Investor in many companies, he won’t take much time to open his own company again.” Meanwhile, another called it an “angel investor.”

Well, it looks like Ashneer Grover isn’t quite done riding the Shark Tank India popularity wave. The business owner has been posting a lot of show related content that’s keeping fans entertained. Just recently, he had a reunion of sorts with fellow Sharks Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal. Grover used it as yet another opportunity to throw shade at the current board of BharatPe. Read all about it here:

