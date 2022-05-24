Ashneer Grover Enjoying California Summer Is Giving Us Major Boss Vibes; 'Shark Tank India' Fans Are Reminded Of Ranveer Singh

With Sony all set to return with the second season of its popular reality show ‘Shark Tank India’, the judges/sharks continue to keep fans entertained with their unmissable social media posts and comments. And the latest one to grab everyone’s attention is Ashneer Grover, who emerged as one of the toughest sharks/judge on the reality show. That’s not enough as the successful entreprenuer’s latest post is also reminding the internet of maverick Bollywood star Ranveer Singh.

While Grover has impressed many with his semi-formal fashion choices on the reality show, he is seen donning a pair of high-ankle red sneakers that he has teamed up with navy blue printed t-shirt and olive green shorts. Grover shared a few photos on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Back to my favourite summer place – California ! Let’s shake things up a bit.”

The post’s comment section was flooded with positive comments as fans appreciated his casual look. Some even compared him to Ranveer Singh, who is known for his flamboyant style and bizarre choices.

Grover, who recently purchased a Mercedes Maybach S650 left everyone stunned by sharing a glimpse of his unique number plate. which read ‘ASHNEER G’. Check out Ashneer’s post here:

While fans are eagerly waiting for Sony to return with the second season of ‘Shark Tank India’, it’ll be interesting to see Ashneer reunite with the other sharks/judges from season one on the reality show. The panel of judges also included Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta.

