Ashley Graham praises ‘new tummy’ in postpartum selfies

Model Ashley Graham has shown off her postpartum tummy in a series of new pictures as she says her body has “been through a lot”.

The 34-year-old, who welcomed twin boys Malachi & Roman earlier this year, shared the photographs in a post to Instagram on Monday 25 April.

“Hi, new tummy. We’ve been through a lot. Thank you,” she said, adding in the hashtag that she is three months postpartum.

The first photograph shows the model posing topless in a bathroom mirror, covering her chest with her arms.

Another, a close-up of the model squeezing her tummy, draws attention to her pregnancy stretch marks.

The former Sports Illustrated cover star, who also has a two-year-old son named Isaac with husband Justin Ervin, has long been an advocate for body positivity.

Her latest post has been praised by fans and celebrity friends, with one person writing that it is “so refreshing to see women’s bodies raw, unfiltered and in all its glory”.

Fellow model Helena Christensen commented: “Amazing the lives you’ve created and carried and pushed into this world.”

Actor Freida Pinto wrote: “And that tummy has the most beautiful, wholesome stories to tell.”

Some women said Graham’s post would help them accept the changes to their bodies during their own pregnancies.

“Thank you for this because I’m two months postpartum and seeing how beautiful you look is really empowering for those of us struggling with the way we look. You are stunning and I love this!” one fan wrote.

Another said: “I’ve been frightened for ages about getting pregnant and having stretch marks… but damn! You make it look beautiful and natural and something to never be ashamed of because your body created life! Thank you for the reminder.”

Following the birth of Isaac in January 2020, Graham told Elle that getting pregnant forced her to “reimagine” her relationship with her body.

“I was gaining weight so rapidly. Then, to get stretch marks on my stomach, that to me was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I can’t believe this happened’,” she said.

“At first it felt devastating, and then when I met Isaac, I said, ‘No, this is exactly what every woman has talked about for ages. This is not just a battle wound. This is something that has changed my life forever, and I’m going to celebrate my new body’.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ashley Graham praises ‘new tummy’ in postpartum selfies