Ashley Cole among high-profile targets for ‘ruthlessly executed’ burglaries

Thousands of pounds of items were stolen from footballers Ashley Cole and Tom Huddlestone by violent robbers in a series of “ruthlessly executed” burglaries, a court has heard.

Kurtis Dilks is alleged to have robbed former England defender Mr Cole and his partner Sharon Canu of watches, mobile phones, cash, a Gucci bag, headphones and a BMW smart key during a break-in at their home in January 2020.

Nottingham Crown Court heard that Dilks is also accused of being part of a six-strong gang who allegedly stole the £3.75 million Portland Tiara from the Welbeck Estate in 2018. The tiara was worn to the coronation of Edward VII.

Kurtis Dilks is accused of robbing Ashley Cole and his partner during a break-in at the footballer’s home in January 2020 (Jacob King/PA)

Prosecutors said the theft of the tiara, previously described as a “national treasure”, was a “shocking event” and it will never again be seen in its original state.

Opening the case against 11 defendants on Monday, prosecutor Michael Brady QC told jurors the home of former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mr Huddlestone was targeted in a “well-planned operation” while he was playing a match for Derby County.

Dilks, Ashley Cumberpatch and Andrew MacDonald are accused of conspiring to rob Mr Huddlestone’s wife, Joanna Dixon, of £500,000 of jewellery and handbags, including her wedding and engagement rings.

Jurors were told robbers tied Ms Dixon’s hands behind her back with cable ties, with one allegedly saying: “Don’t make this difficult, we don’t want to manhandle you.”

Tom Huddlestone (Martin Rickett/PA)

Beginning his opening speech to the jury, Mr Brady said: “These defendants were to a greater or lesser extent involved in a series of extremely serious, high-profile, carefully planned and at times ruthlessly executed burglaries and violent robberies.

“Dilks continued this pattern when he was involved in the robberies of Ashley Cole, the footballer, and his partner Sharon Canu in January 2020.

“The presence of householders did not deter these defendants.

“They were armed with weapons and the means to subdue them.

“The presence of children did not perturb them.”

Tevfik Guccuk (Jacob King/PA)

Mr Brady told jurors that property stolen during the burglaries and robberies was passed to professional handlers Tevfik Guccuk and Sercan Evsin, who were tasked with selling the items.

The Crown’s QC said: “Those responsible for this part of what was highly sophisticated criminal offending, Evsin and Guccuk, operated an ostensibly legitimate jewellery business in Hatton Garden.

“Such was the value and conspicuous nature of some of the items stolen that it was not possible to sell them in the UK.

“The inference to be drawn from the evidence is that at times the property had to be disposed of abroad.”

Addressing the theft of the tiara, Mr Brady said: “Stolen during the burglary were two pieces of diamond encrusted jewellery, the Portland Tiara and an associated brooch, with a combined value of approximately £3,750,000.

Sercan Evsin (Jacob King/PA)

“The tiara and brooch formed part of the Portland Collection. It is difficult to overstate the importance and cultural value of these pieces of jewellery.

“Other works of art that formed part of the same collection included masterpieces by Michelangelo, van Dyck, Stubbs and a pearl earring worn by Charles I at his execution.

“These were trophy pieces of the gallery’s exhibition – extremely valuable, unique and of significant historical importance.

“They were displayed for the public’s enjoyment. Their theft is a shocking event and means that they will never again be seen in their original state.

“It is self-evident that burglaries of this nature require detailed and careful planning, including consideration of how to dispose of such unique pieces, an exercise that, to reduce the risk of detection to those who commit the burglary, is frequently undertaken as soon as possible after the property is stolen.

“As we will see, that is exactly what occurred here.”

The 6th Duke of Portland commissioned Cartier to create the Portland Tiara for his wife, Winifred, Duchess of Portland.

The Portland Tiara (Nottinghamshire Police/PA) (PA Media)

She wore the diamond-encrusted headpiece, whose centrepiece is the Portland Diamond, to the coronation of King Edward, the Queen’s great-grandfather, in 1902.

Cumberpatch, his partner Kelly Duong, MacDonald, Dilks, and fellow defendants Matthew Johnson and Adrian Eddishaw are all accused of conspiracy to burgle in relation to the theft of the tiara.

Mr Brady continued: “Each was wearing an outfit designed to prevent identification and eliminate the risk of leaving any scientific evidence at the scene: motorcycle helmets, boiler suits, overalls and gloves.

“Each was carrying a hand or power tool, used to gain entry to the gallery, vault and display case.

“Their sole target was undoubtedly the Portland Tiara and brooch. The three burglars immediately made for them. They weren’t interested in anything else.

“On any view, this was a professionally executed, well-planned offence.”

The defendants deny all charges.

The trial continues.

