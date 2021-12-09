Ashes score LIVE: England vs Australia cricket updates from first Test

Captain Cummins on Australia’s “dream start” to Ashes series

Follow live coverage as England look to battle back against Australia in the first Ashes Test.

Joe Root’s side began their tour in disarray on day one at The Gabba, collapsing to 147 all out after opener Rory Burns was dismissed by the first ball of the series to set the tone.

With grey skies overhead and green tinges underfoot captain Root resisted the temptation to bowl first, a decision he will rue for some time after Australia’s relentless pace attack wiped the tourists out inside two sessions.

While Root will look back on his day in Brisbane with bitter regret, opposite number Pat Cummins enjoyed a charmed start to life as Australia skipper with figures of five for 38.

Now his side, complete with David Warner, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, will look to give Australia a healthy first innings lead with the bat.

Follow the latest from the Australian reply below:

Show latest update 1639021634 England vs Australia – summary of the first Test so far After an embarrassing day one of the first game of the Ashes series, England is again having a frustrating morning as Australia is comfortably closing to the score set by the guests at the Gabba in Brisbane. Australia continues to dominate the innings with Marnus Labuschagne (56) and David Warner (64) leading the charge with 140 runs at just one loss after lunch. England made a strong start when Ollie Robinson knocked over Marcus Harris cheaply in just the fifth over. But since then the closest England came to a second wicket was when Stokes forced his fourth delivery through Warner’s defences on 17, clipping his off stump via the front pad, but his conspicuously muted celebrations suggested he already feared what was about to come. Sure enough, replays showed he had overstepped and the left-handed opener was called back to resume his innings. Shweta Sharma 9 December 2021 03:47 1639021541 Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia in Brisbane. Shweta Sharma 9 December 2021 03:45

