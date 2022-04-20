Asda’s baby event is back for 2022 – and there’s up to 50% off parenting essentials

Whether you’re a new parent or parent-to-be, the world of babies is an expensive business, and if you’re looking to save yourself some pennies, Asda’s baby event is where it’s at.

The mammoth sale takes place three times a year (January, April and September), and there’s no better time to save on big-ticket brands like Pampers, Fisher Price and Tommee Tippee, to name just a few.

From nappies and baby SPF lotions to toys and nursery furniture, the supermarket heavyweight has slashed its prices for spring on everything you and your little one need.

Whether you’re after a new bedside crib, a stroller or bottle steriliser, now’s your chance to tick off your parenting list of essentials at a fraction of the cost.

Offering discounts both online and in-store and with price reductions of up to 50 per cent, don’t waste any time adding to your basket.

Tommee Tippee closer to nature perfect prep machine, black: Was £125, now £70, Asda.com

Serving up the right tempreature bottle in less than two minutes, make your life easier with Tommee Tippee’s prep machine. One of our favourite baby brands, its similar day and night model (£129.99, Johnlewis.com) impressed our reviewer, who said that “the gadget makes bottle feeding a dream as it’s amazingly easy to set up and master the use of, even at 3am.” And now, thanks to Asda, you can save more than £50 on this filtering and prep machine.

Ickle Bubba stomp V3 travel system, grey: Was £599.99, now £499.99, Asda.com

Boasting everything you could want in a travel system for your little one, Ickle Bubba’s carrycot can be used from birth to six-months, while its pushchair can be used until they’re around four-years-old. There’s also a handy car seat and multiple accessories in the pack, including a rain cover, changing bag, changing mat, carrycot apron, seat liner, puschair foot warmer and more.

Fisher-Price rourin’ rainforest jumperoo: Was £110, now £60, Asda.com

Engage your baby in play with this Fisher-Price rainforest activity centre. As well as music, lights and exciting sounds, the rotating seat gives your little one 360-access to activities, dangling animals, spinners, clickers, mirrors, toys and plenty more. All of these accessories encourage your child to bounce and jump, with the seat easily adjustable to three different heights as your baby grows.

Rafferty cost, grey: Was £115, now £99, Asda.com

If you’re kitting out your nursery, this is the ideal starter cot for your baby. Made from solid pine wood, with smooth side rails and fixed sides, it’s suitable from birth up to three-years. There’s also the added option of three basic height positions so you can easily adjust the cot as your little one grows. Meanwhile, its compact dimensions make it a great option for smaller spaces or to assemble in mum and dad’s bedroom.

Harmony group 01 2-in-1 convertible car seat: Was £50, now £36, Asda.com

A car seat is essential for getting your little one from A to B. This combination seat is suitable for newborns up to 10kg in the rear-facing position, and for your toddler from 9-18kg in the forward-facing position. Said to be comfortable and easy-to-use, there are plenty of handy features, including a five-point safety harness, reclining position, high-density comfort foam and removable and washable ultra-plush seat pad.

