As Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta Bags Super Stylish Businessperson Award, The Internet Goes, 'Guptaji Ka Ladka Rocks'

The Indian reality TV show, Shark Tank India, was released last year and surprisingly became a huge success amongst the audience. The show is based on the US show Shark Tank, where budding entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to experienced business persons (Sharks), in return for investments. Not just the show, the Sharks on the show also became household names as the show went on air. Recently, Aman Gupta – Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at boAt, won a style icon award and proved that even business leaders can be stylish.

SEE ALSO: ‘Shark Tank India’ Judge Aman Gupta Impresses Fans With His Dance Moves As He Aces ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ Dance Trend – Watch

Aman Gupta recently took to his Instagram and shared that he had won the Super Stylish Businessperson Award at the Pinkvilla Style Icons show. As Gupta shared the post, several netizens congratulated him and some had funny reactions. One user left a comment saying, “Guptaji ka ladka rocks,” while another user wrote that the award should have been given to Anupam Mittal.

Meanwhile, after a successful season one, Shark Tank India is all set to return for season two. The Sharks for the season one of Shark Tank India were Anupam Mittal, the CEO of Shaadi.com, Ashneer Grover, Founder and Managing Director of BharatPe, Vineeta Singh – CEO & Co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, Namita Thapar – Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart – People Group, Ghazal Alagh – Co-founder and Chief Mama of Mamaearth, and Aman Gupta – Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at boAt.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : As Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta Bags Super Stylish Businessperson Award, The Internet Goes, 'Guptaji Ka Ladka Rocks'