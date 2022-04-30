As Heatwave Sweeps Across India, Fan Pens A Quirky Request To Shah Rukh Khan And Its Viral Now

With the temperature soaring in many states as India faces the cruelty of heatwave earlier than expected, a Twitter user’s quirky request to Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has grabbed everyone’s attention. Taking to the microblogging platform, Srishti Pandey, an SRK fan, asked her favourite superstar for help amid the heatwave by making a ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ reference. “Dear @iamsrk sooraj ko madham karwardo please (sic),” she tweeted while referring to the song ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’ from the 2001 film.

Dear @iamsrk

sooraj ko madham karwardo please — Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) April 28, 2022

While Srishti is yet to receive a response from Shah Rukh but her tweet did go viral, thanks to other SRK fans who penned their views and lyrics of the song to turn the tweet into a thread. Check out a few reactions here:

Srk to the sun pic.twitter.com/TOC31pkkV1 — Kinza Tahir (@kinzatahir_) April 29, 2022

Man I can’t take this heat anymore😭 pic.twitter.com/veCkcP8g17 — Amber Lunia (@BeydardiRaja) April 27, 2022

Dear @iamsrk . Hear hear!!

Once you spread out your arms I’m sure Sooraj Maddam hoke chand jalne lage ga — Neko!⁷ | Jimin OST | That That | CB 10.6.2022 (@korenanii_neko) April 29, 2022

Aisa lag raha hai Sooraj ko maarne ki supaari di hai — Adit Jain (@thenameisadit) April 28, 2022

We are literally in “Sooraj ki baahon mein” — Akash Chauhan (@aycash_) April 28, 2022

With many states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and others experiencing severe heat this month, Srishti’s tweet serve as a good break from the rising temperature. Needless to say, the ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ reference turn out to be a masterstroke.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh recently announced his first collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The two are teaming up for an entertaining drama titled ‘Dunki’, which will hit the cinema halls on December 22, 2023. “Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga! Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023,” SRK tweeted.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’, is currently busy with his comeback movie ‘Pathaan’ which will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The action-thriller helmed by Siddharth Anand, is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

