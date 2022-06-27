As Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Announce Pregnancy; Priyanka Chopra, Gal Gadot And Other Celebs Congratulate The Couple

Congratulations are in order for newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are now going to become soon-to-be parents. Alia announced her pregnancy with Ranbir on Monday morning and broke the internet. As the couple made the announcement, wishes came in pouring for the duo from the Bollywood industry. Alia’s co-star Gal Gadot also congratulated her on the good news.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her and Ranbir looking at an ultrasound image and wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon,” with an infinity symbol and heart emoticons. As she made the announcement, several celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Yami Gautam, Mouni Roy and more congratulated the couple.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Congratulations honey!! Yaaaay! Can’t wait,’ while Karan Johar took to his Instagram story and wrote, “so much love for them, My baby is going to be a mother! Can’t express my feeling… so so excited! love you both.” Alia’s Heart of Stone, co-star Gal Gadot also left a bunch of heart emoticons on the post.

Did Ranbir Kapoor hint at Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy?

Mashable India recently sat down for a chat with Ranbir Kapoor and we think that the actor hinted at Alia’s pregnancy all along and we never noticed. Ranbir Kapoor was asked if he had any tattoos and would he get one in the future. The actor replied and said that he didn’t have any at the moment, but he will get his kids’ names tattooed or his and Alia’s lucky number 8. He said. “ I might get a number 8 tattooed or my going to be children’s name.” Watch the exclusive video below.

