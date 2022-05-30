As Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Trailer Releases #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha Trends On Twitter, Know Why

The trailer of Aamir Khan’s much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha was released during the finals of IPL 2022. As the trailer was released, the movie received a mixed response from the audience while certain netizens started trending #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha. The film is scheduled to release in August and is a remake of Tom Hank’s critically acclaimed movie Forrest Gump.

#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha has been trending continuously on Twitter since the trailer of the Aamir Khan starrer trailer was released. Several netizens have dug up old comments of Khan saying ‘India is intolerate’ and the comment that his ex-wife Kiran Rao made that she and her ids dint feel safe in India. While some netizens tried to connect it with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. with Take a look at the reactions here.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name, the film stars Aamir Khan in the lead role along with Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya in his Hindi film debut.. The film is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022. Watch the trailer here.

