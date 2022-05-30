As Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Trailer Releases #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha Trends On Twitter, Know Why

The trailer of Aamir Khan’s much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha was released during the finals of IPL 2022. As the trailer was released, the movie received a mixed response from the audience while certain netizens started trending #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha. The film is scheduled to release in August and is a remake of Tom Hank’s critically acclaimed movie Forrest Gump.
#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha has been trending continuously on Twitter since the trailer of the Aamir Khan starrer trailer was released. Several netizens have dug up old comments of Khan saying ‘India is intolerate’ and the comment that his ex-wife Kiran Rao made that she and her ids dint feel safe in India. While some netizens tried to connect it with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. with Take a look at the reactions here.
Aamir Khan says India is intolerant.
Kareena Kapoor Khan says audience is responsible for nepotism.
Common Indians,
let’s show our power and #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/wMCfRxpPAq
— 💥💥💥 (@Uday4bjp) May 29, 2022
NCB Challenge RC Bail In SC
Are you ready to #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha #BoycottBollywood
Don’t forget👇 pic.twitter.com/1ASfaA1qnu
— Satya🇮🇳 (@Satya91539128) May 30, 2022
Please watch Forrest Gump instead of #LaalSinghChaddha.
It’s a great movie and is available on Amazon prime in both English as well as Hindi
Why watch a copy?#BoycottBollywood #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha #AamirKhan #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/uCma1znY1J
— धैर्या (@LuthraDhairya) May 29, 2022
Bollywood is not getting any attention so decided to launch #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer during IPL so atleast they could have some views
Kya faida public MADARACHAP Bollywood ko unki aukaat dikha degi.. #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/4oxsOVVTOy
— Nitika Singh🦋🇮🇳 (@itsNitikaSingh) May 29, 2022
In simpler words, don’t give your hard-earned money to visible & invisible jehAdi champions of bolly-dAwood 🙏#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha #BoycottBollywood https://t.co/5pSIyrkCr4
— 🚩🇮🇳Sathyanarayan🇮🇳🚩 (@sathyanarayancv) May 30, 2022
Amir Khan says don’t waste money on milk for Shivling Abhishek.
I say let’s not waste money on his Copy/Paste movie.
Let’s all #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #BoycottBollywood
Instead feed poor children and get their blessings with that money.
NCB Challenge RC Bail In SC pic.twitter.com/YW4ND11ThF
— Keesha 4 SSR a Proud SSRian (@keesain99) May 30, 2022
#AamirKhan & #KareenaKapoorKhan starter #LaalSinghChaddha took 14 years to COPY Hollywood movie Forrest Gump
STOP FUNDING FOR MADARSACHAP BOLLYWOOD#BoycottBollywood #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/RSc3cbzudq
— Nitika Singh🦋🇮🇳 (@itsNitikaSingh) May 26, 2022
He didn’t feel safe in his own country wanted to leave..
We all don’t feel interested in this anti nationalist & his movies 🔥💯
Let’s all #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha
NCB Challenge RC Bail In SC#BoycottBollywood 💯🔥 pic.twitter.com/U3jH7UDmwS
— PIYALI 🇮🇳 (@PiyaliBh) May 30, 2022
#BoycottBollywood#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha#BoycottAmirKhan
His next movie is coming. Acting as mentally challenged in Army Uniform. Has lots of jokes on Army too. Hope people boycott this rubbish. Don’t know how he got clearance from IA for using uniform, pic.twitter.com/HZHxPad6E9
— #Bharat-Ek VishwaGuru🇮🇳 (@EkVishwa) May 30, 2022
When #AamirKhan made fun of Lord Shiva in PK we all shamelessly laughed & helped him earn ₹854 crores. Now in #LalSinghChaddha he is making fun of Indian Army. So are we again going to shamelessly laugh & help him earn crores or are we going to #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha ??? pic.twitter.com/XIZ20gUM5x
— Harshal Badiyani (@HarshalBadiyani) May 30, 2022
Now you know Why Aamir khan was mute on Sushant Singh Rajput Murder Case
Now you know why Rhea purposely shifted SSR to this Mount Blanc
Bollywood is completely exposed #BoycottBollywood #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer
No Cleanchit Option In SSRCase pic.twitter.com/7Vhqx3clf8
— ANGRY BOT 🦋 🌟 🦋 🌟 🦋 (@United__4SSR) May 29, 2022
Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name, the film stars Aamir Khan in the lead role along with Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya in his Hindi film debut.. The film is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022. Watch the trailer here.
