Aryan Khan’s New Ad Photoshoot Prompts Hilarious Question From Dad Shah Rukh Khan; ‘Is That Grey T-shirt Mine?’

Although he is yet to make his debut in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is already creating major hype with his projects. The 24-year-old recently took to his Instagram to share stylish pictures from his latest ad photoshoot. In the pictures, Aryan posed and flaunted his uber-cool shoes and attires.

The comment section was flooded with fans and friends complimenting the young upcoming actor. However, father Shah Rukh Khan had some different plans. While many complimented Aryan for his looks and poses, the veteran actor noticed that his son has stolen more than his thunder in the latest photoshoot.

While praising his son, the 56-year-old wrote, ”Looking really good!!…and as they say, that whatever is silent in the father….speaks in the son,” However, he noticed that Aryan was wearing a rather familiar grey T-shirt. Shah Rukh Khan continued, ”By the way is that grey t-shirt mine!!!”. The actor’s comment prompted choruses of laughter among the fans as they loved the father-son banter on social media.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan’s sister Suhana Khan and other celebrities like Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, Seema Sajdeh and more dropped appreciative comments under Aryan Khan’s latest post.

