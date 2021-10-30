Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Comes Out In Support Of Shah Rukh Khan, Terms Bollywood's Silence 'Shameful'

The ongoing Aryan Khan drugs case has become the principal fodder for primetime news channels and other agencies. While fans of Shah Rukh Khan have taken the internet by storm and come out in support of their favourite superstar, Bollywood seems to have taken the opposite route, as it continues to remain silent and maintain distance from the ongoing drugs case. And this ignorant approach has apparently irked filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who recently took a jab at Bollywood for remaining silent while coming out in support of SRK. “Shah Rukh Khan has and continues to give jobs and livelihoods to thousands in the film industry. He has always stood up for every cause for the film industry. And the astute silence of the same film industry in his moment of crisis is nothing short of SHAMEFUL,” Gupta wrote. In another tweet, Gupta added, “Aaj uska beta hai, kal mera ya tumhaara hoga. Tab bhi issi buzdalli se chup rahoge?”

And the astute silence of the same film industry in his moment of crisis is nothing short of SHAMEFUL. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 25, 2021

Known for creating classic blockbusters like Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Jazbaa, Kaabil and Mumbai Saga, Gupta’s tweet was supported by many fans, with singer Mika Singh also joining the bandwagon. “You are absolutely right brother, they all are watching the drama and cannot say even a single word. I’m with @iamsrk. #AryanKhan should be given bail. I think industry mein sabke bache ek baar andar jaayenge, tab jaake yeh unity dikhanyenge,” the singer wrote.

You are absolutely right brother, they all are watching the drama and cannot say even a single word. I’m with @iamsrk. #AryanKhan should be given bail. I think industry mein sabke bache ek baar andar jaayenge, tab jaake yeh unity dikhanyenge. https://t.co/DRYyyTxCkE — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 25, 2021

Meanwhile, on the other hand, actor-turned-producer Nikhil Dwivedi responded to the tweet sharing his own point of view. He wrote, “No Sanjay. At times show of support hurts many egos of different people who then make this process ‘personal’ & start to treat it as a ‘war’ between ‘two sides’. It doesn’t help. Particularly in matters which r subjudice. I assure you most don’t remain silent due to any cowardice.”

Aryan Khan’s attorney has approached the Bombay High Court with a bail plea, days after a Special Court in Mumbai rejected the bail application (Oct. 20). While Shah Rukh Khan’s son continues to be lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail with other accused, well-wishers and fans of SRK have been rooting for some good news from today’s court hearing.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has even summoned actress Ananya Panday for interrogation twice, after her name surfaced in Aryan Khan’s chats. According to reports, Ananya’s phone and laptop have also been seized by the agency.

