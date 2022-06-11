Aryan Khan Asked 'Did I Really Deserve It?' Post NCB Drug Probe, Reveals NCB Official

The arrest of Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan in a cruise drugs case not only rattled the entire industry but shocked the entire nation as well. While the investigation continued for months, the Khan clan eventually ended up isolating themselves while Aryan spent almost a month in NCB custody. But with the court finally giving Aryan a clean chit on May 28 due to lack of adequate evidence, an NCB official recently opened up about his conversation with the star kid while he was in the custody.

In an interaction with India Today, the agency’s Deputy Director-General, Sanjay Singh, who headed the SIT investigating the drugs case, revealed that during his conversation with Aryan, the latter asked him if he deserved to be in custody even when no evidence was found on him. “Sir, you have done me great wrong and ruined my reputation. Why did I have to spend so many weeks in jail, did I really deserve it?” Singh revealed.

Furthermore, Singh added, “Sir, you have painted me as an international drug trafficker, that I finance drug trafficking, aren’t these charges absurd? They did not find any drugs on my person that day and yet they arrested me,” as Aryan pointed out at the treatment he was receiving in the NCB custody.

While Aryan continues to maintain silence on the issue, the NCB official Sameer Wakhende, who led the drugs probe has been transferred to Chennai after facing severe criticism and corruption charges against him. Read more about it here.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Aryan has been busy with his upcoming web series for Amazon Prime Video. Unlike his sister Suhana Khan, who is also all geared up for her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’, Aryan won’t be facing the camera as he is all set to make his debut as a director. Well, here are a few more details about Aryan’s debut project.

