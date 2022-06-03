Artwork worth over $1,000 stolen during party at New York museum

Artwork estimated to be worth over $1,000 was reportedly stolen during a party at a New York museum.

New York police were informed about the theft on 24 May, almost two months after the night in question at the Whitney Museum of American Art.

The Whitney Biennial exhibition is held at the museum every two years and is keenly watched due to its showcase of contemporary art.

The artwork was allegedly removed from the museum on 30 March, the night of the an exhibition opening event for museum members, according to a report by Artnet.

The museum confirmed the incident in a statement to the outlet, saying that “an Element of a Biennale art installation [was] discovered missing. It has been located and is in the museum’s possession”, without providing further details.

Three artists present at the event told Artnet they weren’t aware of the theft at the time.

A police report said the artwork was stolen directly from the museum.

This year’s exhibition was its 80th edition after being postponed by a year due to Covid.

Co-curated by David Breslin and Adrienne Edwards, it brought together the work of 63 artists.

Titled “Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet as It’s Kept”, the exhibition was held across the museum’s fifth and sixth floors and will remain in display till 5 September.

