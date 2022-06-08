Artist Dame Paula Rego dies aged 87

Dame Paula Rego, the renowned Portuguese-British artist, has died aged 87, the Victoria Miro art gallery has said.

A tweet announcing the news stated: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of the Portuguese-born, British artist Dame Paula Rego at the age of 87.

“She died peacefully this morning, after a short illness, at home in North London, surrounded by her family.

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with them”.

Over a career spanning more than five decades, Dame Paula created magical pictures based on her childhood memories and fairytales, with her works selling for hundreds of thousands of pounds.

They have featured in collections owned by famous names like Charles Saatchi and Madonna.

Born in 1935 in Lisbon into a prosperous family, Dame Paula was sent to an English finishing school as a teenager.

Her talent for art was spotted and she studied at London’s prestigious Slade School of Fine Art.

The artist first came to prominence in Portugal with semi-abstract work that dealt with violent or political subjects.

Her later pieces drew on the folk stories from her homeland and popular children’s tales like Little Red Riding Hood, but she also used her own experiences, real and imagined, of her upbringing filled with neat little girls, maids and grandmothers but with a sexual or violent subtext.

Dame Paula after being made a Dame Commander by the Queen at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace (PA) (PA Archive)

She described herself as a feminist artist, and women were usually prominent in her work.

Subjects like sex trafficking and honour killings also provided material for her pieces.

Notable among her works are her Dog Woman pastel drawings, which portray women in a series of canine poses, and her portrait of Germaine Greer from 1995 featured in the National Portrait Gallery in London.

She was made a Dame Commander by the Queen in 2010 at a ceremony held at Buckingham Palace.

