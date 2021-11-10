Arsene Wenger open to management return with national team ‘at some stage’ despite Fifa role

Arsene Wenger has refused to rule out a return to management, suggesting that coaching a national team appeals to him.

Wenger, 72, has not coached since bringing his 22-year Arsenal tenure to an end in 2018, and in the time since, the Frenchman has worked at Fifa as Chief of Global Football Development.

Speaking at the UK premiere of his film Arsene Wenger : Invincible, the former Gunners manager said via The Mirror: “I’m crazy, I’m crazy enough to be crazy and to make a crazy decision.

“But overall I would say no, I am determined at the moment not to [coach] – maybe a national team at some stage for a term.

“At the moment, I am involved in projects with Fifa and want to get to the end of it. Yesterday we launched an academy online to give a chance to everybody in the world to develop as a football player. That is, for me, more useful now.

“I made 1,235 games for Arsenal, and overall in my career 2,000 games. If I manage 10 more, it will not change my life.”

Prior to joining Arsenal in 1996, Wenger managed Nancy, Monaco and Nagoya Grampus Eight.

At various points over the years, Wenger has been linked to a role with the French national team.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

