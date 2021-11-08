Arsene Wenger admits he should have left Arsenal sooner after revealing numerous offers

Arsene Wenger admits he regrets not leaving Arsenal sooner after a bitter ending culminated in his departure in 2018.

Wenger, 72, revolutionised the Gunners over a 22-year spell at the club, guiding them to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

But Wenger is most fondly remembered for the iconic 2003/04 ‘Invincibles’ campaign, which is included as part of a new documentary titled Arsene Wenger: Invincible, out in cinemas this week.

A disappointing final few years in charge let to a split among the Arsenal fans, with Wenger describing the ending as “like a funeral”.

“I identified myself completely with the club – that was the mistake I made,” Wenger said, as per the Telegraph. “My fatal flaw is I love too much where I am… where I was. I regret it. I should have gone somewhere else.”

Wenger has revealed he could have departed the Emirates a decade before his eventual exit, revealing that “tensions inside the board” left him contemplating his future amid a wide range of offers from rival clubs and national teams.

Wenger said: “Sometimes I wonder – was something broken after that Invincible season?”

“2007 was a decisive point. It was the first time I could feel there were tensions inside the board. I was torn between being loyal to the club and being loyal to David [Dein].

“I still today wonder if I did the right thing because life was never exactly the same after. I thought, ‘I have now to go to the end of this project’.

“I could have gone to the French national team. The English national team twice or three times even. I could have gone twice to Real Madrid. I could have gone to Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, even Manchester United.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Arsene Wenger admits he should have left Arsenal sooner after revealing numerous offers