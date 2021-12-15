Arsenal vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Arteta reacts to stripping Aubameyang of Arsenal captaincy

Arsenal host West Ham United on Wednesday night in a key fixture among the race for European spots. The Hammers head into the game in fourth, with the Gunners just two places and two points behind – but with Mikel Arteta’s team also hit by off-field distractions this week, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stripped of the captaincy and excluded from the squad after a disciplinary breach.

The boss must now appoint a new skipper and he’s clear about the traits that person needs, and where Aubameyang fell short. “We believe that he has failed to be committed at the level that we all expect and agreed, as simple as that,” Arteta said. “What I expect from any person in this football club is passion and that he gives absolutely 100 per cent, that he puts the club in front of any personal interests and is able to do anything to fulfil the badge we have on the chest.”

For the Hammers, it’s a chance to open up a gap down to Manchester United in fifth, but Arsenal can go fourth with a win of their own. Follow all the team news and live updates from Arsenal vs West Ham below:

Show latest update 1639593970 Arsenal vs West Ham: Head-to-head Arsenal have won 10 of their last 11 home league games against West Ham and the Hammers have triumphed in just two of the last 28 meetings in all competitions. West Ham’s tally of 32 Premier League defeats in this fixture is a club record against a single opponent. Michael Jones 15 December 2021 18:46 1639593786 Arsenal vs West Ham: Recent results Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have hit a stumbling block after a run of eight Premier League fixtures without defeat. Since their 4-0 loss to Liverpool on 20th November they have won two and lost two of their four league matches. Last time out they comfortably defeated Southampton 3-0 at the Emirates and Mikel Arteta will be hoping for a repeat performance from his players tonight. If they win the Gunners will move ahead of West Ham and claim a spot in the top four. West Ham have also lost a bit of their early momentum in recent weeks. Back-to-back defeats – to Wolves and Manchester City – were followed with a 1-1 draw at home to Brighton. they got back to winning ways with a great 3-2 victory over Chelsea at the start of December but last time out were held to a 0-0 draw against Burnley. David Moyes will be hoping to pick up all three points this evening against a top four rival and show just how far his team has come this season. Michael Jones 15 December 2021 18:43 1639593293 Arsenal vs West Ham: What are Premier League’s new Covid guidelines for fans going to matches? The Premier League have issued new Covid guidance for fans to follow when attending top-flight matches. This comes amid the new Omicron variant taking a hold in the UK with the government bringing in so-called plan B measures to tackle the virus. Michael Jones 15 December 2021 18:34 1639593057 Arsenal vs West Ham: No Aubameyang for Gunners Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not being considered for selection for tonight’s match against West Ham after he was stripped of the captaincy by manager Mikel Arteta. Bernd Leno and Sead Kolasinac are also unavailable for the Gunners but there’s good news for David Moyes’ West Ham as Aaron Cresswell is back in contention after a four game absence due to a lower back issue. Michael Jones 15 December 2021 18:30 1639578970 Arsenal vs West Ham latest live news Arteta, who played under Moyes at Everton won the FA Cup and Community Shield within months of taking the reins at the Emirates Stadium but presided over an underwhelming eighth-placed finish last season They were rock-bottom of the Premier League after three games this term before an upturn in fortunes that has put them two points behind West Ham in fourth ahead of their showdown in north London on Wednesday evening. Arteta is back under the microscope following his decision to strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the Arsenal captaincy but while Moyes would not be drawn on the news, the Scot is incredulous at some of the barracking his former midfielder has had to contend with. Moyes said: “It was incredible Mikel won a couple of trophies. I thought he started his career really well with an FA Cup and Charity Shield, not a bad start to your managerial career. “He’s having to readjust, change things around, get it the way he wants it and he’s in that process. He has a good team at the moment, they’ve bought some good young players. “I didn’t quite agree with a lot of the criticism that was about, about Arsenal.” Full report: Karl Matchett 15 December 2021 14:36

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Arsenal vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight