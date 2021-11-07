Arsenal vs Watford prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Arsenal face Watford at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon as they look to continue their resurgence under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard was under significant pressure in the early portion of the season after chastening defeats to Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City, but a strong unbeaten run since August has left them not too far behind the likes of Manchester United and West Ham United in the standings.

Watford are looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone and new boss Claudio Ranieri will be searching for more consistency from his side, who have lost twice at home and won handsomely away at Goodison Park since he replaced Xisco Munoz in October.

Here is everything you need to know about the fixture:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 2pm in the UK on Sunday 7 November, with the fixture taking place at Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with coverage beginning at 1pm.

If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Team news

Mikel Arteta has only one absentee right now, with Swiss central midfielder Granit Xhaka sidelined until the new year with a knee ligament injury. Kieran Tierney could be available again after an ankle injury but may have to wait for a start.

For Watford, defenders Kiko Femenia and Francisco Sierralta are both facing late fitness tests, which means starts are likely for Adam Masina and Craig Cathcart.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Gabriel, White, Tavares; Partey, Sambi Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith-Rowe; Lacazette.

Watford: Foster; Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Masina; Kucka, Sissoko, Cleverley; Sarr, King, Dennis.

Odds

Arsenal 5/12

Draw 43/10

Watford 17/2

Prediction

Arsenal haven’t lost since August and their resurgence should continue here against a side who have conceded 18 in ten matches. 3-0 to Arsenal.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

