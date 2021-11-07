Arsenal vs Watford predicted line-ups: How will Premier League fixture play out?

Arsenal will face Watford at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon as they look to continue their ascent up the Premier League table.

The Gunners have turned their form around significantly since losing their opening three matches without scoring, and are now unbeaten in over two months. That form has led them to the European places in the standings, with the likes of Manchester United, West Ham United and Manchester City in their sights up ahead.

The visitors have made a middling start to the campaign, earning three impressive wins against Aston Villa, Leeds United, and Everton, but have now taken just four points from their last five matches.

Here is everything you need to know about the fixture:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 2pm in the UK on Sunday 7 November, with the fixture taking place at Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with coverage beginning at 1pm.

Team news

Mikel Arteta has only one absentee right now, with Swiss central midfielder Granit Xhaka sidelined until the new year with a knee ligament injury. Kieran Tierney could be available again after an ankle injury but may have to wait for a start.

For Watford, defenders Kiko Femenia and Francisco Sierralta are both facing late fitness tests, which means starts are likely for Adam Masina and Craig Cathcart.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Gabriel, White, Tavares; Partey, Sambi Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith-Rowe; Lacazette.

Watford: Foster; Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Masina; Kucka, Sissoko, Cleverley; Sarr, King, Dennis.

Odds

Arsenal 5/12

Draw 43/10

Watford 17/2

Prediction

Arsenal haven’t lost since August and their resurgence should continue here against a side who have conceded 18 in ten matches. 3-0 to Arsenal.

