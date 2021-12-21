Arsenal vs Sunderland prediction: How will Carabao Cup quarter-final play out tonight?

Arsenal face Sunderland in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight.

The Gunners have benefitted from a gentle draw, with Sunderland the lowest-ranked side remaining in the competition by a considerable margin.

But Lee Johnson’s side are in good form, having now gone seven games unbeaten in League One as they chase promotion back to the Championship.

Arsenal are on a fine run themselves, though, and have now won their last three Premier League games, propelling Mikel Arteta’s side into the top four.

Controversy has continued around Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s outcasting, but his presence has hardly been missed, with Gabriel Martinelli playing a starring role against West Ham and Leeds. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it and what time is it?

The match will get underway at 7.45pm on Tuesday 21 December at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event with coverage beginning from 7pm.

What is the team news?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not in contention of play while Albert Sambi Lokonga and Pablo Mari are covering from Covid-19. Sead Kolasinac remains sidelined.

Sunderland are set to be without Leon Dajaku, Dennis Cirkin, Corry Evans, Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Leno; Soares, Holding, Chambers, Tavares; Maitland-Niles, Elneny; Pepe, Smith Rowe, Nketiah; Balogun

Sunderland: Hoffmann; Wright, Flanagan, Doyle; Hume, Neil, Pritchard, Embleton, Gooch; Broadhead, Stewart

Odds

Arsenal – 1/6

Draw – 6/1

Sunderland – 16/1

Prediction

Arsenal are coming off a run of three league victories in succession and should have more than enough quality to see off Sunderland, even if Arteta chooses to rotate his squad. Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland.

