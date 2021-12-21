Arsenal vs Sunderland live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup quarter-final online and on TV tonight

Arsenal host Sunderland in the Carabao Cup quarter-final tonight.

Despite the controversy surrounding Mikel Arteta stripping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy, the Gunners have thrived in the striker’s absence so far.

Gabriel Martinelli played a starring role in back-to-back victories against West Ham and Leeds that have propelled Arsenal into the top four as Arteta now turns his attention to a second piece of silverware as a manager.

Sunderland currently sit third in League One and are the only non-Premier League side left in the draw.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it and what time is it?

The match will get underway at 7.45pm on Tuesday 21 December at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event with coverage beginning from 7pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not in contention of play while Albert Sambi Lokonga and Pablo Mari are covering from Covid-19. Sead Kolasinac remains sidelined.

Sunderland are set to be without Leon Dajaku, Dennis Cirkin, Corry Evans, Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Leno; Soares, Holding, Chambers, Tavares; Maitland-Niles, Elneny; Pepe, Smith Rowe, Nketiah; Balogun

Sunderland: Hoffmann; Wright, Flanagan, Doyle; Hume, Neil, Pritchard, Embleton, Gooch; Broadhead, Stewart

Odds

Arsenal – 1/6

Draw – 6/1

Sunderland – 16/1

Prediction

Arsenal are coming off a run of three league victories in succession and should have more than enough quality to see off Sunderland, even if Arteta chooses to rotate his squad. Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Arsenal vs Sunderland live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup quarter-final online and on TV tonight