Arsenal vs Sunderland LIVE: Carabao Cup team news, line-ups and more tonight

Arteta pre Sunderland Carabao Cup

Follow all the action as Arsenal welcome Sunderland to the Emirates Stadium in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight.

After lifting the FA Cup in 2020, Mikel Arteta is chasing a second piece of silverware as a head coach, and Arsenal have been in fine form in recent weeks, with victories against Southampton, West Ham and Leeds propelling the Gunners into the top four. The absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has trained alone since being stripped of the captaincy, has hardly been felt either, with Gabriel Martinelli in brilliant goalscoring form, although Arteta may take the chance to give the Brazilian and many other regular starters a much-needed rest amid another busy run of games.

Sunderland are the only non-Premier League side left in the draw and arrive in north London as huge underdogs. However, Lee Johnson’s side have been in good form themselves, having now gone seven games unbeaten in League One as they chase promotion back to the Championship. Follow all the latest updates below:

Show latest update 1640109857 Arteta heaps praise on Martinelli Mikel Arteta heaped praise on Gabriel Martinelli in the build-up to tonight’s tie. After the commotion over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being stripped of the captaincy, the Brazilian has filled the void excellently and has scored four goals in his last six Premier League appearances. “He (Martinelli) trains incredibly hard, he is always willing to do more and he is not scared or afraid to take risks – and that is what I like about him,” Arteta said. “You cannot play every action at 100mph, it is impossible. It is not very efficient for you because you burn yourself out after a few minutes, and then you’re just chasing a situation and not reading exactly what is needed. “Gabi is doing much better at that. We have to try to do that without losing the passion, the energy and this capacity he has to just affect the game with the way he acts on the pitch. “Every time the ball is 50/50 he is going to chase it and he’s going to use his body, his speed, his technical ability to get away from you and you have to be careful, because he can attack you one v one, he can attack your back, he can make movements off the ball. He is a real threat in front of goal. Tom Kershaw 21 December 2021 18:04 1640097653 Arsenal host Sunderland in Carabao Cup quarter-finals Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Arsenal host Sunderland in the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Mikel Arteta’s side have been in fine form of late, with three successive Premier League victories propelling the Gunners into the top four. The Spaniard is likely to heavily rotate his line-up tonight, with the club’s focus firmly set on a return to European football, although the Carabao Cup still represents a good chance to win some silverware. Arsenal have, at least in theory, benefitted from receiving the gentlest available draw, with Sunderland the lowest-ranked side left in the last-eight by a considerable margin. Lee Johnson’s side have now gone unbeaten in their last seven League One games, though, and will relish the chance to cause an upset at the Emirates. Tom Kershaw 21 December 2021 14:40

