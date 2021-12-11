Arsenal vs Southampton predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Arsenal take on Southampton this weekend with both sides hoping for a return to winning ways in the Premier League.

The Gunners were on an upward curve heading into the last international break but, as has so often been the case, they have quickly stumbled on hard times again.

Three defeats in the last four leave them down to seventh, while Southampton are winless in the same span of games and sit 16th.

They are just two places, but six points, above the drop zone – they won’t be too concerned about that right now given how poor the bottom three have been, but there’s not too much more scope for their failure to find consistent wins.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 3pm GMT on Saturday 11 December at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

As with all 3pm Saturday matches, this fixture is not scheduled for broadcast in the UK.

What is the team news?

Sead Kolasinac is Arsenal’s only injury worry but he wouldn’t have started anyway. Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli will be assessed after knocks. Sub keeper Bernd Leno is also a doubt.

Southampton are missing Oriol Romeu and Mohammed Salisu through suspension. Jan Bednarek is out injured so Lyanco will be in defence, while there’s an issue in goal too with Alex McCarthy injured and Fraser Forster a doubt. Willy Caballero could debut after joining this week.

Predicted line-ups

ARS – Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Saka, Thomas, Xhaka, Odegaard, Lacazette, Aubameyang

SOU – Caballero, Livramento, Lyanco, Stephens, Walker-Peters, Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Tella, Broja, Adams

Odds

Arsenal 7/10

Draw 3/1

Saints 23/5

Prediction

A return to winning ways for the Gunners against a side struggling for any real consistency once again. Arsenal 3-1 Southampton.

