Arsenal vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Ralf Rangnick’s side head to North London to face Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in the Premier League’s early kick off today.

Manchester United surrendered to a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday, whilst Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal reignited their Champions League bid with an enthralling 4-2 win at Chelsea in midweek to go level with Spurs.

Eddie Nketiah equalled Alexandre Lazazette’s Premier League open play goal tally for the entire season in just 50 minutes as he spear headed Arsenal’s attack and helped end the Gunner’s three-game losing run.

Whilst goals from Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and a brace from Mohamed Salah sent Liverpool top and saw Man United drop down to sixth in an embarrassing performance.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.

When is Arsenal vs Man United?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 23 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting from 11:30am.

Team news

Arsenal fans were thrilled at the sight of Takehiro Tomiyasu back on the training pitches earlier this week, but the Japanese right-back was still not involved in the win over Chelsea on Wednesday and may only be considered for a place on the bench against United.

Arteta will also be without Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney who remain sidelined.

Cristiano Ronaldo was understandably not involved in midweek after the tragic death of his newborn son, but the 37-year-old is now back in training and could feature at the Emirates.

Rangnick adds Paul Pogba to the injury list, after he hobbled off against Liverpool, which already consists of Luke Shaw, Fred and Edinson Cavani.

Predicted Line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Tavares, Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Nketiah

Man United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Telles, Matic, McTominay; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo

Odds

Arsenal: 21/20

Draw: 5/2

Man United: 5/2

Prediction

The expected return of Ronaldo to the attack should at least give Man United that extra bite, but it remains to be seen if he is in the right headspace to play.

If Arsenal’s new-look side can produce similar levels of incisiveness that they did against Chelsea, Man United’s suspect defence could be in for a rough ride against Arteta’s side. Arsenal 3-1 Man United

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Arsenal vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?