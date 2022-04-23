Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Cristiano Ronaldo set to return

Manchester United Appoint Erik Ten Hag As New Manager

Follow live updates as Arsenal face Manchester United in a match that could prove crucial in the Premier League top-four race. The Gunners sit three points and a place above old rivals United in the table and will look to leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur and into the Champions League spots with a win at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta’s side sparked new life into their campaign with a 4-2 away win at Chelsea on Wednesday, after a run of three defeats threatened to end their hopes.

United are now looking to produce a similar result, following their humiliating 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in midweek, and three points would get Ralf Rangnick’s side back in the race. United have this week announced that Erik ten Hag will become the club’s next permanent manager at the end of the season and securing Champions League qualification would be a boost to the Dutchman’s project at Old Trafford.

The size of the task facing Ten Hag was made clear by United’s performance at Anfield and there will be a number of players in Rangnick’s squad who could now be fighting for their own futures at the club. Both these teams have struggled for consistency in recent weeks and a draw would do little for either side, with Tottenham facing Brentford in tonight’s later game. Follow live updates from Arsenal vs Manchester United below:

Mikel Arteta admits a part of him was wary of taking the Arsenal job as the spectre of Arsene Wenger continued to loom over the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners host Manchester United today with the visitors having announced Erik ten Hag as their new manager on Thursday. The Dutchman will become the fifth permanent manager to take the hot seat at Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 when he leaves Ajax this summer. Arsenal were in a similar position when Arsene Wenger stepped down following 22 years at the helm with Unai Emery, his initial replacement, sacked after less than two years in charge. Arteta was next through the door, the former Arsenal captain winning the FA Cup in his first campaign, but he said a little part of him was still uncertain of following in Wenger's footsteps. "It did (cross my mind when taking the job)," he said. "But it was tiny in comparison to the excitement and the opportunity that I saw to join this club and try to do what we all wanted to do, which is to get it back to where Arsene took it at the highest level and obviously that desire was much bigger than the worries of failure." Mikel Arteta, right, played under Arsene Wenger Ben Burrows 23 April 2022 11:13 1650708446 Arsenal vs Manchester United Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette could return for today's Premier League visit of Manchester United. The striker is back in full training after testing positive for coronavirus but could find himself on the bench after his replacement Eddie Nketiah hit a brace in the 4-2 win at Chelsea. Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) is closing in on a return while Kieran Tierney (knee) and Thomas Partey (thigh) are long-term absentees. Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane are set to return as United head to the Emirates without a number of other key players. The pair missed the 4-0 loss at Liverpool and Scott McTominay is fit after only being included as an emergency substitute at Anfield, where Paul Pogba picked up a calf injury that is set to rule him out for the rest of the season. Fred, Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw are sidelined. Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club. Ben Burrows 23 April 2022 11:07

