Arsenal vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Arsenal will look to extend their winning run in the Premier League against Manchester City on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunner will have to do so without manager Mikel Arteta as the boss has tested positive for Covid. Assistants Albert Stuivenberg and Steve Round will take charge of the match in which they will attempt to halt City’s own winning streak.

The positive test is the second time Arteta has had Covid, the first being in March 2020. The club said: “Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well.”

But who is likely to line-up for both team? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday, 1 January at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports and subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Arsenal have had a mini Covid outbreak in their squad which puts Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ainsley Maitland-Niles in doubt as they missed their Boxing Day match against Norwich. Manager Mikel Arteta will also be in isolation for the match.

Thomas Partey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may not feature due to their Africa Cup of Nations commitments with Ghana.

Meanwhile Man City will be without Riyad Mahrez who is away with AFCON and Kyle Walker, John Stones and Rodri aren’t fully fit.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Holding, Tierney, Magalhaes, White; Lokonga, Xhaka, Odegaard; Smith Rowe, Saka, Lacazette

Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Jesus, Foden, Grealish

Odds

Arsenal – 9/2

Draw – 7/2

Man City – 1/2

Prediction

Arsenal may be on a four-game league winning streak but their Covid hit squad will be beaten by the unstoppable Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side should extend their top spot in the league with a convincing victory. Arsenal 1-4 Man City.

