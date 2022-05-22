Arsenal vs Everton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Arsenal must beat Everton and hope Tottenham collapse at Norwich if they are to nab fourth place from their rivals on the final day of the Premier League season.

Barring a dramatic late twist, Spurs look set to claim the final Champions League qualification spot and will do so if they avoid defeat at relegated Norwich at Carrow Road.

If Antonio Conte’s side were to lose, Arsenal must win at the Emirates in order to take advantage, as they host an Everton side who secured their Premier League survival on Thursday.

Frank Lampard’s side performed a stunning comeback to beat Crystal Palace at Goodison Park and can play their final game of the season without the threat of relegation.

Here’s everything you need to know before the game.

When is Arsenal vs Everton?

The match will kick-off alongside the other nine Premier League games on the final day, at 4pm BST on Sunday 22 May.

How can I watch it?

The match has not been selected for live TV on the final day. Sky Sports will instead be showing the title race and relegation fight, with Manchester City facing Aston Villa, Liverpool hosting Wolves, and Leeds needing a result at Brentford.

Team news

Arsenal are set to be without Takehiro Tomiyasu, while Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes face late fitness tests. Rob Holding returns from suspension but Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney remain long-term absentees.

Everton can rotate their team for the final day, and Dele Alli could start on his return to north London after his fine introduction from the bench on Thursday. Jarrad Branthwaite returns from suspension but Soloman Rondon remains banned.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Cedric, Holding, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Doucoure, Allan, Alli, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin

Odds

Arsenal: 4/11

Draw: 15/4

Everton: 8/1

Prediction

Everton’s safety may give them a final burst of freedom, against an Arsenal side who have suffered a poor end to the season. Still, it’s the Gunners who have the most to play for and have to win to keep Tottenham honest. Arsenal 2-1 Everton

