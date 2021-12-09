Arsenal vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch Women’s Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Arsenal host Barcelona in a blockbuster Women’s Champions League clash at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

The Gunners are looking to bounce back following their 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Sunday.

The WSL leaders were below their high standards in the Wembley defeat but they will need to be at their best when they welcome the European champions and Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas to north London.

Barcelona were 4-1 winners in the opening fixture of Group C in October and the Spanish champions have won all of their matches so far. Arsenal are three points behind and are six clear of Hoffenheim with two matches of the group to go.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this evening.

When is Arsenal vs Barcelona?

The match will kick off at 7pm GMT on Thursday 9 December.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on DAZN’s Women’s Champions League YouTube channel. You can stream it live and for free, here.

Possible line-ups

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Maritz, Wubben-Moy, Beattie, McCabe; Walti, Nobbs; Parris, Little, Mead; Miedema

Barcelona: Panos; Fernandez, Paredes, Leon, Ouahabi; Bonmati, Engen, Putellas; Graham-Hansen, Hermoso, Rolfo

What did Jonas Eidevall say after the FA Cup Final defeat?

“It was a poor performance from us, from the quality. It’s not the effort that’s failing, the players were trying very, very hard on the pitch, but we don’t have good enough quality in our passing game today or in our defensive play and that’s very disappointing in a game like this that we can’t perform better.

The only thing we can do is learn from that and come back stronger… It’s so important [to respond against Barcelona]. It will all start with believing 100% in what we’re trying to do on the pitch and to show ourselves and everyone else that we can do much, much better than we done today.”

Prediction

It could be another tough night for Arsenal if Barcelona run out comfortable winners. Arsenal 0-3 Barcelona

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Arsenal vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch Women’s Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight