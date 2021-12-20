Arsenal will play Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League.

Jonas Eidevall’s side are the only English side left in the competition after finishing runners-up in their group.

Arsenal edged out Hoffenheim on a superior head-to-head record and face German opposition again in Wolfsburg, winners of the competition in 2013 and 2014.

The London side, who lost to Wolfsburg in the semi-finals in 2012-13, are the only English winners of the tournament having lifted the trophy in 2007.

Former Arsenal coach Joe Montemurro’s Juventus side were drawn against seven-time champions Lyon.

Holders Barcelona will meet Real Madrid in an all-Spanish affair, while Bayern Munich meet Paris Saint-Germain in the other quarter-final.

The draw for the semi-finals was also conducted in Nyon on Monday.

Arsenal were beaten 4-0 at home by Barcelona in the group stage of the Women’s Champions League this month (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Arsenal, who came through two qualifying rounds before the group stage, will face Barcelona or Real Madrid if they progress.

Barcelona beat Arsenal 4-1 at home and 4-0 away to top their section with a perfect record of six wins, scoring 24 goals and conceding only once in the process.

Arsenal will play the first leg of their quarter-final at home on March 22 or 23, with the return in Germany the following week.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Arsenal to play Wolfsburg in last eight of Women’s Champions League