Arsenal to play Wolfsburg in last eight of Women’s Champions League

Posted on December 20, 2021 0

Arsenal will play Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League.

Jonas Eidevall’s side are the only English side left in the competition after finishing runners-up in their group.

Arsenal edged out Hoffenheim on a superior head-to-head record and face German opposition again in Wolfsburg, winners of the competition in 2013 and 2014.

The London side, who lost to Wolfsburg in the semi-finals in 2012-13, are the only English winners of the tournament having lifted the trophy in 2007.

Former Arsenal coach Joe Montemurro’s Juventus side were drawn against seven-time champions Lyon.

Holders Barcelona will meet Real Madrid in an all-Spanish affair, while Bayern Munich meet Paris Saint-Germain in the other quarter-final.

The draw for the semi-finals was also conducted in Nyon on Monday.

Arsenal were beaten 4-0 at home by Barcelona in the group stage of the Women’s Champions League this month (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Arsenal, who came through two qualifying rounds before the group stage, will face Barcelona or Real Madrid if they progress.

Barcelona beat Arsenal 4-1 at home and 4-0 away to top their section with a perfect record of six wins, scoring 24 goals and conceding only once in the process.

Arsenal will play the first leg of their quarter-final at home on March 22 or 23, with the return in Germany the following week.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Arsenal to play Wolfsburg in last eight of Women’s Champions League