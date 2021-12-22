Arsenal to face Liverpool as Chelsea play Tottenham in Carabao Cup semi-finals

Arsenal will play Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, as Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal secured their place in the final four by thrashing League One side Sunderland 5-1 on Tuesday night, before Liverpool eliminated Leicester on penalties after fighting back in a 3-3 thriller on Wednesday evening.

Chelsea left it late to break down Brentford for a 2-0 win on Wednesday, as Tottenham saw off London rivals West Ham 2-1.

With the exception of Chelsea, each team with a home tie advanced from their quarter-final.

The semi-final ties will take place in the weeks commencing 3 and 10 January, with the final following at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 27 February.

New winners will be crowned in the competition this year, after West Ham ended Manchester City’s four-year hold on the trophy in the previous round.

More follows…

