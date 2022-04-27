Arsenal record-breaker Vivianne Miedema almost retired at 18

Arsenal and Netherlands star Vivianne Miedema almost retired from football at the age of 18 after crashing out of the 2015 World Cup.

The Netherlands had played Japan in the last 16 and were knocked out following a 2-1 defeat. The star, who is now the all-time scorer for her country, was fully prepared to walk away from the sport she loved.

“It was the toughest moment of my career,” she tells MOTDx. “I was really close to retiring. When I came home, I said I couldn’t do it any more. I couldn’t deal with the pressure, I didn’t like football and I told my mum ‘this is me done’. I was going to play for fun back in Holland.”

She went onto win the Euros in 2017 and made the World Cup final in 2019 but lost out to the US. Miedema has also shone on a club stage for Arsenal, who she signed for in 2017.

She is the current Women’s Super League all-time scorer and she became the first in the league to record 100 goal involvements. Despite her impressive record-breaking achievements, the star doesn’t see herself as a “finisher”.

“I’ve never viewed myself as a number nine or a finisher,” she added. “My position was always number 10 when I was younger – I wanted to set people up. I know I can score goals but I wouldn’t say it is the main part of my game.”

Miedema has made a huge impression at Arsenal but she could leave this summer. The rumour mill believes she is eyeing a transfer to Barcelona, the current Women’s Champions League holders, as she wants to win more trophies.

“In the coming weeks, I have to get a feel for the right club,” Miedema told Algemeen Dagblad. “The door for Arsenal is definitely not closed yet. I would like to win the Champions League.

“I want to get the most out of it. That means I may have to take the next step. I’m 25 and that’s still quite young, but I’ve been around for a while. The years that are coming now officially belong to me, I have to spend them somewhere at a club that best suits my ambitions.”

