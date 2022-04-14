Arsenal investigate after two fans ejected for homophobic abuse during Brighton loss

Arsenal have promised to take the “strongest action possible” after confirming two supporters were ejected from the Emirates Stadium for homophobic abuse during Saturday’s Premier League defeat by Brighton.

The fans were taken out of the ground after abuse was reported to stewards, with investigations under way to identify any further culprits.

“We have been made aware of incidents of homophobic abuse at our home fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday,” an Arsenal statement read.

“Arsenal should be a safe and welcoming environment for everyone, and we want to be clear that any kind of discriminatory abuse is not welcome at our club.

“We can confirm that two supporters were ejected from the stadium, and we stepped up stewarding operations in areas where abuse was reported.

“The incidents that were reported are now being investigated by the club, and we will take the strongest action possible against perpetrators who can be identified.

“We’d also like to remind supporters that homophobic abuse is a hate crime and punishable by the law. Please think before you chant.

“We’d like to thank those who came forward to report the incidents on Saturday. We can only address this kind of abuse with the help of our fans as allies.”

Gay Gooners, an official Arsenal supporters club and LGBT+ group, welcomed the stance, tweeting: “Thanks to @arsenal for making this statement and to @OfficialBHAFC and all their fans who reported homophobic abuse. If you ever witness homophobic abuse at games please let us know.”

Arsenal lost 2-1 as Brighton ended their seven-match winless run and dented the Gunners’ hopes of a top-four finish.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Arsenal investigate after two fans ejected for homophobic abuse during Brighton loss