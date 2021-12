Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dropped for disciplinary reasons, Mikel Arteta confirms

Mikel Arteta insisted he wanted to remain focused on Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over Southampton and not the disciplinary breach that led to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being left out.

Gunners boss Arteta confirmed the reason for Aubameyang’s omission before kick-off.

Explaining the Arsenal captain’s absence, Arteta said: “Unfortunately, due to a disciplinary breach.

”I think we have been very consistent, there are non-negotiables we have set as a club and I think we have been very consistent.”

But after Alexandre Lacazette, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel had scored to complete a win that revives Arsenal’s top-four challenge after three defeats in the previous four matches, Arteta would not be drawn on why Aubameyang had been punished or whether the forward would retain the captaincy.

He said: “It was a disciplinary breach and that’s why he was out of the squad.

“I am not going to say anything else. I am going to focus on the performance and what the team did on the pitch.”

Odegaard scored for a third successive game when he added the 27th minute second, six minutes after Lacazette had put Arsenal ahead and Arteta believes the former Real Madrid man is beginning to make his presence felt.

The Spaniard said: “He (Odegaard) is making the box much more and now he’s understanding why we encourage him to do that because he is a match-winner, and that is the difference between a very good player and a match-winner. We need more of those players on the pitch.”

Arteta also singled Lacazette out for praise.

“He has done everything in the game we asked him to do,” said the manager.

“First of all his energy and his commitment and the way he leads, the way he handled the space and the threat he was in the box.

“That’s why he scored the goals and had the opportunities. He really affected the team and I am really pleased.”

Gabriel wrapped up the win in the 62nd minute and Arteta added: “We created more chances to score so I think we did really well and after a defeat it is always good to get a performance like that and a result.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dropped for disciplinary reasons, Mikel Arteta confirms