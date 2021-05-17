Arrival Partners With Uber To Develop Electric Ride-Hailing Cars

Electric vehicle manufacture Arrival has been in the news ever since it went public in March. The company is once again in the limelight as it has announced a partnership with Uber. Arrival said that it is looking to develop electric ride-hailing cars in partner with Uber. The electric bus and vehicle manufacturer said that it is expecting the final design of the vehicle to be ready before the end of 2021. The company expects the production to begin in the third quarter of 2023. Drivers working for Uber have been asked to contribute to the design process. This is being done to make sure that electric ride-hailing cars suit their needs.

Uber is being part of the partnership because the company wants to fulfill its promise of going all-electric mobility platform in London by 2025. Uber has set the ambitious target for other regions too. It has announced that it will be using only electric vehicles in North America by 2030 and in Europe by 2040. The company recently launched USD 800 million Uber Green initiative. This initiative gives passengers the option of selecting an electric vehicle at absolutely no extra cost. At the same time, drivers get a chance to pay a lower service fee. The ride-hailing platform has set the target of doubling the number of electric vehicles on its platform by the end of this year.

In order to achieve the task, Uber is helping drivers in purchasing or financing new vehicles. Uber is likely to recommend Arrival Cars to its drivers who are willing to switch to electric vehicles. Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe said that the partnership with Arrival will achieve the target of upgrading every driver in London to EV. The company can do this via its Clean Air Plan that was launched in 2018. However, an Uber spokesperson refused to talk about how these electric cars will be made available. In a similar deal, the company partnered with General Motors. Under the deal, Uber drivers in Canada and the United States would get 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV at discounted prices.