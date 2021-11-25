Around 40 people make the journey across the Channel following tragedy on Wednesday

Around 40 people made the perilous journey across the Channel on Thursday morning following the worst migrant tragedy in the area.

A group of people wearing life jackets and wrapped in blankets were seen huddled together on board an RNLI lifeboat before they clambered off onto Dover’s shores. They has made the crossing just a day after a dinghy capsized off the coast of Calais, causing dozens to lose their lives.

Two boats reached UK waters on Thursday morning, according to the BBC.

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said the loss of 27 lives was an “absolute tragedy” as he blamed human trafficking gangs who promised people the “El Dorado of England” for a large fee.

More to follow

