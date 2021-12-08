Around 1,000 properties without power after Storm Barra

Around 1,000 properties remain without power after Storm Barra swept across the country.

The latest power cuts come just days after the final homes were reconnected following Storm Arwen which had caused “catastrophic damage” to electricity networks mainly in the north east of Scotland affecting 135,000 properties.

The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings as Storm Barra brought high winds, heavy rain and snow on Tuesday.

A couple walk their dog through the snow in Leadhills, South Lanarkshire, as Storm Barra hit the UK (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said around 1,000 customers remained without power across the north of Scotland, with 700 of these in the Grampian area, at 8am on Wednesday.

It has restored power to more than 8,000 customers following Storm Barra and engineers are working to reconnect the rest.

More rain is forecast in some areas on Wednesday and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued 11 flood alerts and three flood warnings.

There has also been some disruption to rail and ferry services in the wake of the storm, while three schools in Aberdeenshire are closed.

SSEN said it hopes to reconnect all affected customers later on Wednesday.

An SSEN Distribution spokesman said: “SSEN engineers have restored power to over 8,000 customers following severe wind gusts and heavy snowfall brought by Storm Barra.

“As of 8am, around 1,000 customers remain without power across the north of Scotland, with 700 of these in the Grampian area.

“Our teams are working hard to restore supplies to our impacted customers as soon as possible this morning and expect to reconnect all customers impacted by Storm Barra later today.

“We are working closely with our local resilience partners to provide support to our priority service register customers and gain access to faults blocked by heavy snow and fallen trees.”

On the railways, ScotRail said services between Stranraer, Kilmarnock and Glasgow Central may be cancelled or revised on Wednesday due to the impact of Storm Barra the previous day.

Caledonian MacBrayne said amended timetables will operate on some ferry routes due to disruption the day before.

