Fans of Arnold Schwarzenegger have marvelled over the physical resemblance between the star and his actor son, Joseph Baena.

Baena, who is also a bodybuilder, shared a photograph with his followers on Instagram ahead of a new film project.

“Excited to be filming the movie Lava with the @bitflixnfts team,” he wrote.

Baena was born after Schwarzenegger’s highly publicised affair with his housekeeper.

Followers were shocked by the similarities between Baena, 24, and his 74-year-old father, who started out as a bodybuilder before transitioning to an acting career.

Many people suggested he should star in a remake of Schwarzenegger’s 1987 thriller Predator.

“Will you fight against #predator?!” joked one person.

“There is a fire, we need to GET TO THE CHOPPER!” wrote someone else.

“I thought it was Conan Jr,” quipped another person, while another Instagram user wrote: “Is that little Arnold?”

Baena currently has five forthcoming projects to his name on IMDB, of which Lava is one.

Currently filming in Hawaii, the movie has been described as the first film to be funded fully by cryptocurrency.

No other details about the film have yet been made available to the public.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Arnold Schwarzenegger fans stunned over son’s resemblance as he teases new movie role