Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘celebrates Christmas early’ by visiting 25 military veterans he donated homes to

Arnold Schwarzenegger “celebrated Christmas early” as he visited the homes he helped have built for 25 military veterans.

In a post shared on Instagram on Thursday (23 December), the Terminator star was seen in photos greeting some of the veterans and stopping to take selfies with them.

“Today, I celebrated Christmas early,” he wrote. “The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA. It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes.

“I want to thank @villageforvets for arranging the homes and being a fantastic partner, @secvetaffairs, @amvetshq and everyone who worked with us and made this possible. We proved that when we all work together, we can solve any problem.”

One commenter wrote: “Now this is what Christmas is about, giving from heart and with care, compassion, dignity and respect! TY Sir, salute.”

“You are a hero and champion of the people,” another commented.

