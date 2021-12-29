Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver ‘officially divorce’ after 10-year separation

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have reportedly divorced officially following a decade-long separation.

The Terminator star and former governor of California has been estranged from his wife since 2011, after it was claimed that Schwarzenegger had fathered a child with the family’s housekeeper.

TMZ reports that a sitting Los Angeles judge entered the divorce into the court system on Tuesday (28 December).

According to the report, the terms of the divorce were finalised earlier this month via a private judge, but the papers had needed to be formally submitted by a sitting judge.

The divorce has reportedly taken so long to complete in part due to the couple’s substantial net worth, estimated to be in the realm of $400m (roughly £300m).

Schwarzenegger and Shriver, a journalist, shared four children together: Katherine, 32, Christina, 30, Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24.

Joseph Baena was born to the couple’s former housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena, back in 1997, days after Shriver had given birth to their fourth child.

Schwarzenegger was reportedly unaware that Baena was his biological son for a number of years.

Baena has recently embarked on an acting career of his own, and is also a bodybuilder. He currently has five forthcoming projects to his name on IMDB, including Lava, which is said to be the first film to be fully funded with cryptocurrency.

