Armie Hammer scandal to be explored in new true-crime special

Armie Hammer’s alleged sexual assault scandal will be explored in a new true-crime special, along with the troubles of the rest of his family.

Discovery+ and ID’s forthcoming series, titled House of Hammer, will investigate the controversial past of five generations of the actor’s family through “a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members,” according to the network’s press release.

The show will apparently reveal “a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild”.

“Debauchery. Deceit. Abuse. Addiction. Corruption. Over the course of five generations, the men in the Hammer family have more secrets and scandals than any vault can contain,” the release teases.

“Armie Hammer’s alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg.”

In 2021, a woman identified as Effie publicly accused the Call Me By Your Name star of raping and abusing her, which he has since denied.

“On 24 April 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slammed my head against a wall, bruising my face,” Effie alleged in a statement sent to The Independent.

Armie Hammer (Getty Images for IMDb)

Amid the controversy, Hammer was dropped from multiple projects, including the Paramount+ series The Offer, the movie thriller Billion Dollar Spy, Jennifer Lopez’s rom-com Shotgun Wedding, and the Broadway play The Minutes.

Hammer vigorously denies all of the allegations made against him, calling the accusations “vicious and spurious online attacks”.

A broadcast date for House of Hammer has not yet been announced.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Armie Hammer scandal to be explored in new true-crime special