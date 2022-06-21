Armed Uvalde officers arrived outside unlocked classroom three minutes after shooting began

Officers armed with rifles and pistols were positioned outside the unlocked classroom at Robb Elementary School just three minutes after the gunman began opening fire inside, according to bombshell testimony heard at a Texas Senate hearing on the Uvalde mass shooting.

Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS), testified on Tuesday morning that –despite armed officers arriving at 11.36am on the morning of 24 May – another one hour, 14 minutes and eight seconds passed before law enforcement finally entered the classroom and shot gunman Salvador Ramos dead.

“Three minutes after the subject entered the west hallway, there was sufficient number of armed officers wearing body armour, to isolate distract and neutralise the subject,” he said.

“The only thing stopping a hallway of dedicated officers from entering room 111 and 112 was the on-scene commander, who decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children.”

“The officers had weapons. The children had none. The officers had body armour. The children had none.

“The officers had training. The subject had none.”

Ramos entered the two adjoining classrooms and began shooting students and teachers inside at 11.33am.

It wasn’t until 12.50pm – 77 minutes later – that law enforcement entered the room and ended the active shooting situation.

According to the investigation, led by Mr McCraw, officers could have ended the situation just three minutes after it began.

