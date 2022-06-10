Armed suspect points gun at Met Police officer during foot chase

Posted on June 10, 2022 0

Bodycam footage of the moment an armed suspect pointed a gun at a Metropolitan Police offer has been released.

PC Elwood was chasing gunman Mucktar Khan on foot after officers were called to a shooting at a recording studio in Woolwich, southeast London, in November 2020.

“When the gun was pointed directly at my face my instant reaction was to turn away in fear, I thought I was about to be killed,” the officer said.

“However, I continued to chase after them as they are dangerous individuals who needed removing from the streets.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Armed suspect points gun at Met Police officer during foot chase