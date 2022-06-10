Armed suspect points gun at Met Police officer during foot chase

Bodycam footage of the moment an armed suspect pointed a gun at a Metropolitan Police offer has been released.
PC Elwood was chasing gunman Mucktar Khan on foot after officers were called to a shooting at a recording studio in Woolwich, southeast London, in November 2020.
“When the gun was pointed directly at my face my instant reaction was to turn away in fear, I thought I was about to be killed,” the officer said.
“However, I continued to chase after them as they are dangerous individuals who needed removing from the streets.”
