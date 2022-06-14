An armed man was gunned down by police after he fired shots inside a sports centre in Duncanville, Dallas, where nearly 250 children were attending summer camp on Monday.

No children, staff or officers were hurt in the shooting that took place at about 8.45am local time, police said.

The man entered the lobby of the sports centre with a handgun and fired a shot during a discussion with a staff member, Duncanville assistant police chief Matthew Stogner said. The gunman then proceeded to try and enter a classroom where children aged 4 to 14 were inside, but the door was locked.

He fired one shot into the classroom door and went to the gym, which also had children inside, the police said.

Armed officers then arrived at the camp and identified the gunman, who was in the gym, and exchanged gunfire. He was shot by the police and later taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

All the children were moved out of the sports centre to a nearby recreation centre for reunification with their parents.

Authorities said they arrived within two minutes of being informed.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Armed man shot dead after opening fire on Dallas children’s day camp