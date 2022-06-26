Arkansas governor defends abortion ban that makes no exception for rape or incest

Shortly after the US Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion, officials in more than a dozen states moved to enact so-called “trigger” laws outlawing abortion care.

On 24 June, hours after the Supreme Court revoked the precendent from 1973’s Roe v Wade affirming constititional protections for abortion access, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge implemented the state’s 2019 law that makes all abortions illegal execept to save the life of the patient in a medical emergency. It does not include exemptions for pregnancies from rape or incest.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson defended the law on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday morning.

Asked by host Chuck Todd whether he is comfortable if a “13 year old in Arkansas is raped by a relative, that 13 year old cannot get an abortion,” the governor said he would “prefer a different outcome than that.”

“That’s not the debate today in Arkansas. It might be in the future,” he said, adding that the law currently bans abortions with only one exception.

Democratic US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, speaking on the programme after Mr Hutchinson, said “what’s really important is honing in on this idea that the governor, the Republican party and, frankly, the Republican legislature cares about the life of a woman and the life of a mother.”

The state has the third-highest maternal mortality rate in the US, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most of those women are Black.

Twenty-six per cent of children in the state live in poverty, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

“Forcing women to carry pregnancies against their will, will kill them,” she said.

During a signing ceremony alongside the state’s attorney general in Little Rock on Friday, the governor said the Supreme Court “returned the issue of abortion to the states.”

“Since Roe vs Wade was decided, the states that desired to protect unborn life had been prohibited from doing so,” he said.

Anyone convicted of performing or attempting to provide abortion care in Arkansas could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison with $100,000 fines.

The state is among 13 states with “trigger” laws on the books designed to take effect without overarching constitituonal protections for the right to an abortion.

In the hours after the Supreme Court’s decision, other state officials declared that their “trigger” laws became active in Kentucky, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota. Others are expected to take effect within 30 days of the decision. Most do not include exceptions for rape and incest.

Nine states have laws in place that banned abortions before the Roe ruling but have never been removed from state statutes.

Several states that passed unconsitutional abortion laws blocked by the courts are expected to challenge those rulings and swiftly implement their restrictions. Republican governors are also asking their state legislatures to pass more restrictive laws now that Roe has been struck down.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen states and Washington DC have laws that protect abortion rights, including explicit protections in state constitutions or laws allowing for abortion up to a certain point in pregnancy or throughout a pregnancy.

