Arjun Rampal’s ‘Three Monkeys’, An Indian Adaptation Of Netflix’s ‘Money Heist’? Here’s What We Know So Far

Money Heist fans, rejoice! The hit Spanish Netflix series is getting a desi spin and with none other than Arjun Rampal stepping in the shoes of Alvaro Morte who played the part of Professor. According to a Pinkvilla report, the film titled Three Monkeys is being directed by director duo Abbas Mustan of Race, Aitraaz and Humraaz fame. The film which will mark their directorial debut 5 years after Machine which also marked the launch of Abbas’ son, Mustafa. Reportedly, Mustafa is also a part of the ensemble that revolves around a–no points for guessing–a heist!

An insider revealed deets about the characters and told Pinkvilla, “Arjun Rampal’s character is on the lines of Professor from Money Heist, whereas Mustafa along with two other actors will be playing the robbers. All the three robbers, alongside the Professor, will have a unique dimension, with all working together for a hidden motive of personal gains.” “Abbas Mustan have been a master at adapting international thrillers and in the same way, they have brought in their own flavor to the narrative of Three Monkeys,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Rampal has already started shooting for the project. He even took to social media to post a picture from the set and wrote, “Lights camera action. On set again. A new journey begins.” While he has shied away from divulging his entire look (we can only catch a glimpse of his salt-n-pepper beard and tan leather jacket, his hashtags sure are telling!

Needless to say, fans are thrilled and can be seen in the comments cheering and rooting for our very own Indian Professor. About the film, it is also being said that Three Monkeys will be shot over a period of next few months at multiple locations including Mumbai. It is scheduled to release in the second half of 2022.

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal is all set for Dhaakad’s release alongside Kangana Ranaut which will hit the theatres next year on April 8.

Cover Image: Arjun Rampal/Instagram, Alvaro Morte/Netflix

