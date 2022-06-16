Arizona man dies after phone and internet service outage prevents neighbors from calling 911

An Arizona man died after a phone and internet outage prevented his neighbors from calling 911 — or anyone else — to help him with a medical emergency.
St John’s Police told The Arizona Republic that a 74-year-old man died on his way to the hospital after a pair of bystanders managed to flag down a passing ambulance in their town.
Police said that criminal activity involving equipment belonging to Frontier Communications, which provides phone and internet service, caused the two-day outage.
It is the first time that police have directly linked a death to communication service outages.
