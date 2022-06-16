An Arizona man died after a phone and internet outage prevented his neighbors from calling 911 — or anyone else — to help him with a medical emergency.

St John’s Police told The Arizona Republic that a 74-year-old man died on his way to the hospital after a pair of bystanders managed to flag down a passing ambulance in their town.

Police said that criminal activity involving equipment belonging to Frontier Communications, which provides phone and internet service, caused the two-day outage.

It is the first time that police have directly linked a death to communication service outages.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Arizona man dies after phone and internet service outage prevents neighbors from calling 911