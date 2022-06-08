Arizona continues renewed execution streak and kills Frank Atwood

The state of Arizona has executed a man convicted of the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl.
Frank Atwood, 66, died by lethal injection on Wednesday, after the Supreme Court declined to pause his death sentence.
After a string of death penalty controversies, the state of Arizona paused executions for nearly eight years, before resuming them in May with inmate Clarence Dixon.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
