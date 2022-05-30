Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car accident

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney has died at the age of 25 in a car accident.

Philadelphia Eagles wide received Jalen Reagor, who played with Mr Gladney at TCU, broke the news on Twitter.

“Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man ain’t too much more I can take man damn,” he wrote. “R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.”

Mr Gladney’s agent Brian Overstreet told the Ft Worth Star-Telegram that his client was killed in a car accident on Monday morning.

“We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” Mr Overstreet said.

The car accident occurred in Dallas. The accident occurred around 2:30am. According to police reports, two people, including Mr Gladney, died in the accident. The Dallas sheriff’s office has not revealed the identity of the other individual killed.

“We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss,” the Cardinals said in a statement.

The Vikings also released a statement lamenting the man’s death.

“We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organisation and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon,” the Vikings said in a statement.

Mr Gladney was a first-round draft pick in 2020. He went to the Minnesota Vikings and started in every game but one in his rookie year, according to NBC News.

He was released in 2021 following an assault charge and did not play at all last year. He was found not guilty and was then signed with the Cardinals.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car accident