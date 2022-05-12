Ariana Grande sparks debate after wearing bra top to her brother’s wedding: ‘Reminder, it’s not your wedding’

Ariana Grande has sparked a debate among her fans after wearing a black bra top and skirt to her brother Frankie Grande’s wedding.

As reported by Page Six, the 28-year-old singer was a bridesmaid at her brother’s Star Wars-themed wedding to Hale Leon on 4 May. She walked down the aisle with her husband, Dalton Gomez.

For the event, the Scream Queens star wore a black lamé sculpted bra top and a high-slit skirt worn over a black lamé mini skirt designed by Vera Wang. She completed the look with a half-up ponytail, which she accesorised with a black bow.

Following the wedding, Wang shared photos of Grande’s look on social media, where fans were divided by the appropriateness of the singer’s outfit choice.

“Girl doing too much…Reminder, it’s not your wedding,” one person wrote.

“Why wear something attention-grabbing to someone’s wedding?” another person tweeted. “That’s rude, inappropriate, and disrespectful.”

Someone else said the outfit choice was in “bad form,” while another claimed that they would have kicked Grande out if she’d worn the designer clothes to their wedding.

However, other fans came to the Positions singer’s defence, with many defending Grande on the basis that her outfit fit the theme of the wedding, and was likely approved by her brother before the nuptials.

“It was a gay wedding where the theme was Stars Wars,” one person wrote. “There were stormtrooper strippers at the wedding. She looks perfect. If Frankie loves it, who are you to say she’s doing too much?”

“Apparently, the internet is in commotion about Ariana Grande wearing a bra top to her brother’s Star Wars wedding but I saw the outfit and it looks like a Star Wars outfit if you ask me,” another fan added.

Someone else wrote: “Reminder that the person getting married gets to approve of bridesmaid/groomsmen attire so I don’t know why people are pressed. It’s not your wedding and she looks amazing as always.”

“Why do they keep forgetting to include the fact that it was Star Wars-themed? I think that’s a pretty important element to include,” another person said.

Frankie recently shared photos from the ceremony on Instagram, along with details about the occasion in the caption.

“Hale and I were married at a small intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida on May the 4th be with you, cause we really are both that nerdy,” the former Big Brother star wrote. “It was the most beautiful ceremony, officiated by my incredible mother, and it brought us even closer together as we took our vows before our immediate families and before God!”

